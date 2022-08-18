JOSEPH CAHILLANE

IVERAGH PARK AND RANGUE , KILLORGLIN AND FORMERLY OF LONDON

REPOSING AT FLYNNS FUNERAL HOME , KILLORGLIN ON SUNDAY 21ST AUGUST FROM 4.00 P.M. TO 6.00 P.M.

FUNERAL WILL ARRIVE TO ST. JAMES CHURCH ,KILLORGLIN ON MONDAY 22ND AUGUST FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 10.30 A.M.

FOLLOWED BY BURIAL TO DROMAVALLA CEMETERY ,KILLORGLIN

Advertisement

Family Information: NEPHEWS , GRANDNEPHEWS , GRANDNIECES , EXTENDED FAMILIES , NEIGHBOURS AND MANY FRIENDS