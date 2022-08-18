Advertisement

 JOSEPH CAHILLANE

Aug 20, 2022 09:08 By receptionradiokerry
 IVERAGH PARK AND RANGUE , KILLORGLIN AND FORMERLY OF LONDON

REPOSING AT FLYNNS FUNERAL HOME , KILLORGLIN ON SUNDAY 21ST AUGUST FROM 4.00 P.M. TO 6.00 P.M.

FUNERAL WILL ARRIVE TO ST. JAMES CHURCH ,KILLORGLIN ON MONDAY 22ND AUGUST FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 10.30 A.M.

FOLLOWED BY BURIAL TO DROMAVALLA CEMETERY ,KILLORGLIN

Family Information: NEPHEWS , GRANDNEPHEWS , GRANDNIECES , EXTENDED FAMILIES , NEIGHBOURS AND MANY FRIENDS

