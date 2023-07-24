Johnny Heffernan, Dungeel, Killorglin.

Johnny passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 23rd 2023 at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Siobhán. Sadly missed by his loving sons & daughters; Tom, Kevin, Colm, Jack, Vinny, Vivienne & Laura, sisters Margaret & Sheila, daughters-in-law Gillian, Eileen, Irene & Mary, son-in-law Paul, Kevin's partner Bridget, dearly loved grandchildren Adam, Shannon, Cian, Daragh, Aaron, Ryan, Evan, Orla, Jamie, Molly Kate, Conor & Emily, great-grandson Tiernan, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his son-in-law Mike, grandson Charlie, brother-in-law Pattie & niece Paula. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (July 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6pm-8pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (July 26th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Johnny's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.