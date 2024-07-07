JohnJoe (Dodo) Egan, Drumnacurra, Causeway and formerly of Clashmealcon, Causeway.
In the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit Tralee surrounded by his heartbroken family.
Cherished husband and best friend of Imelda and adored father of Chloe and Jack.
Sadly missed by his father Padraig, mother Mary, sisters Catherine and Tina, brothers Paudie and Alan, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters -in -law, brothers- in- law and many many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
A private family funeral will take place for JohnJoe.
Please respect the family's privacy at this very difficult time.
