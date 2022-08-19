John Walsh Scrahan Rockchapel.

Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel this Sunday evening (August 21st) from 5.30pm to 7pm

Followed by removal to Knockaclarig Church. Requiem Mass tomorrow Monday (August 22nd) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Brosna New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Allen's Undertakers Rockchapel.