Aug 21, 2022 09:08 By receptionradiokerry
John Walsh Scrahan Rockchapel.

Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel  this Sunday evening (August 21st) from 5.30pm  to 7pm

Followed by removal to Knockaclarig Church.  Requiem Mass tomorrow Monday (August 22nd) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Brosna New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Allen's Undertakers Rockchapel.

