John Vincent (John V) O' Sullivan

CONVENT HOUSE, SNEEM, CO. KERRY.

John Vincent (John V) passed away very peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his brothers Victor and Michael.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife Alice, sons Jim, Seán and Tony, daughter Claudine, daughters-in-law Jane, Caroline and Lisa, son-in-law Alan, beloved grandchildren Harry, Michael, Aoife, Seán, James, William, Sam, Neasa, Jonathon, Sarah and Ellie, sister-in-law Sr. Hilda, relations, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing at Convent House, Sneem, Co. Kerry (V93 AP98) on Friday, September 15th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, September 16th for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

John V's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on

'www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org'

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society on

'www.cancer.ie'

The O' Sullivan family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

House strictly private please on Saturday morning.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.