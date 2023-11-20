John Sheehy, Cloumacon (Mail Road), Listowel. Suddenly, on November 16th, 2023. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Maunie and his brother Jimmy. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Bobby, Pat, Dick, Joe and Mike, sisters Mary, Helen, Kathleen and Bernie, uncles Jimmy and Joe, aunt Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Millstreet Air Ambulance.