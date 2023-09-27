John Sheehan of Kilmoyley South and formerly Drinagh, West Cork, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 26th September 2023, son of the late Jackie and Ellen (Nelly) née Forbes, beloved husband of Joan and dearest father of Caroline, Therése, John & Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Michaela, Cian, Cathal, Tadhg, Ciara, Sarah, Saoirse & Lorcan, sisters Mary, Margaret & Chris, sons-in-law Mac & Michael, daughters-in-law Norma & Joanne, sister-in-law Helen Murnane, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (28th September) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/). Interment afterwards in Kilmoyley Cemetery.

Rest in Peace