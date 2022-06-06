John (Sean) Dowling, Gurtcreen, Listowel.

Peacefully, on June 7th, 2022, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, brothers Paddy and Timmy, sister Breda and son-in-law Mossie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Margaret, grandchildren Stephanie, Lisa, Iain, Alan, Emily, Aaron and Gareth, great-grandsons Cathal, Ryan, Fionn and Dara, brother-in-law Willie, sister-in-law Pam, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday afternoon at 12.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 1 p.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium.