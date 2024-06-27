John Paul O' Mahony, San Francisco, California and late of Ballinorig, Causeway; sadly passed away on June 22nd 2024 at San Francisco General Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. John Paul will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken parents Eddie Joe and Nora Mai (Young) and his sister Mairead, aunts and uncles, Hanna, Pete, Denis, Breda, Harry, Eamon, Ann, Micháel, Billy, Siney, Jimmy, Kevin, Mary, Eily, Ina, Patricia, Anne and Margaret, his many cousins and a large circle of friends.

Predeceased by his uncles John Paul, Patrick, John and his aunt Bridie.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Friday, 28th June, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for John Paul on Saturday, 29th June, at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley livestreamed on Sacred Heart Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

House Private Please