John Patrick Leen, Doon, Ballyheigue on the 15th February 2024.
Predeceased by his father and mother Patrick and Nora. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Jenna, son John, daughters Norma, Catherine, Sinéad and Susan, sisters Betty and Sr. Mary, nephews Joe and Maurice, sons-in-law, Adrian and Eddie, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Tuesday 20th February from 6pm-8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue.
Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
House strictly private please.
The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
Recommended
Tralee teenager found safe and wellFeb 19, 2024 08:43
Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal DistrictFeb 19, 2024 08:10
Death announced of Michael O'ReganFeb 19, 2024 08:08
Wiffen says setting world record is his aimFeb 19, 2024 07:58
United win at LutonFeb 19, 2024 07:57