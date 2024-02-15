John Patrick Leen, Doon, Ballyheigue on the 15th February 2024.

Predeceased by his father and mother Patrick and Nora. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Jenna, son John, daughters Norma, Catherine, Sinéad and Susan, sisters Betty and Sr. Mary, nephews Joe and Maurice, sons-in-law, Adrian and Eddie, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Tuesday 20th February from 6pm-8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

House strictly private please.

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue