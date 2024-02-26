John O'Mahony, Brackluin, Annascaul.
On the 25th of February 2024, John O'Mahony, predeceased by his brother Paddy and nephew Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Sheila,Mary and Catherine, his sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, especially his nephew Mike O'Mahony, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. R.I.P.
Advertisement
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.
Recommended
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in CastlemaineFeb 26, 2024 16:05
384 work permits issued to employers in Kerry in 2023Feb 26, 2024 13:22
England beaten by IndiaFeb 26, 2024 13:10
Fexco receive international recognition for insights on the importance of cashFeb 26, 2024 13:19
Kenmare company condemns rumours linking it to crystal meth seizureFeb 26, 2024 13:27