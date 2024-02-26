John O'Mahony, Brackluin, Annascaul.

On the 25th of February 2024, John O'Mahony, predeceased by his brother Paddy and nephew Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Sheila,Mary and Catherine, his sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, especially his nephew Mike O'Mahony, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.