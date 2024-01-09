John O’Keeffe of Woodview and formerly Moyessa and Ballygrennan, Listowel, died on 8th January 2024, beloved partner of Noreen (Sheehan), dearest father of Mary, Mike, Noeleen and John and brother of Batt, Mike, Eileen and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Lily, Rowan, Mya & Éile, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, Lisa, Jamie and Liv, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (11th January) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. Rest in Peace. House private please.