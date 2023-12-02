John O'Carroll, Baysland, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Knockanure Village, Moyvane, passed peacefully in the care of the staff of Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas, on Thursday, 30th November, 2023. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary O'Carroll (Nee Moloney, Coilagurteen), sister Mary, brothers, Jerry and Michael. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Joan and brother Teddy and children, Michael, Marguerite, Carmel, Terence, Tracey, Sean & Timothy, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters in law, sons in law, extended families, cousins, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main St,, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, W12D 863, on Saturday evening, 2nd December, 2023 from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, Co. Kerry, V31 PE02 on Monday evening from 4pm to 5.30pm. Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, Co. Kerry (V31 TK58) on Tuesday morning 5th December, 2023 for 11.30 a.m. requiem Mass streamed on https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057134452769 Burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Knockanure.