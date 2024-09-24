John O'Brien, Chutehall, Tralee, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent care of the the staff of White Thorn Lodge, Tralee on the 22nd September 2024.

Predeceased by his Brother and Sisters.

John will be deeply missed and mourned by his cherished family, his wife Margaret, son Dean, granddaughters Shona and Rhea, grandson Aaron and Dean's partner Sarah, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee, Wednesday 25th September from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Cortége arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, V92 NV30 at 10.30am. on Thursday 26th September for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Burial immediately afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to https://www.parkinsons.ie/ or care of Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee

Enquiries to Sean or John, Hogan's Funeral Home 0667121119 or 0876865632.