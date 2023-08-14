John O' Halloran, Harty's Terrace, Ballyheigue.
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Tuesday 15th August from 5pm to 7pm followed by private cremation. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Noreen, son John, daughters Miriam and Breeda, brother Larry, sisters Joan and Ann, Sons-in-law Tony and Mike, daughter-in-law Ciara, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, Grandchildren Tony, Casey and Meletha, great grandchildren Kira, Vinny and Seth, relatives and friends.
House strictly private please.
