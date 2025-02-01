Advertisement

John Moriarty (Darkey)

Feb 1, 2025 09:00 By receptionradiokerry
John Moriarty (Darkey) Droum West Glenbeigh, passed away peacefully on January 28th 2025 with his daughters by his side. He will be forever missed and loved dearly by his daughters Theresa, Christina and Elizabeth, Son in laws John , Denis and Patrick and by his grandchildren Cameron, Robyn, Morgan, Saoirse, Caitlin, Ciara, Mary, Thresa, relatives and friends.

 

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Sunday 2nd of February from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass in St James' Church, Glenbeigh on Monday, the 3rd of February, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla burial ground, Glenbeigh.

