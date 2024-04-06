John Mc Carthy

John McCarthy, Bealnadeega, Headford, Co. Kerry, passed peacefully on the 6th of April 2024, at Ballincurrig Care Centre.

John Francis, brother of Philip, Denny, Paudie and the late Fr. Michael. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters-in-law, Eileen and Angela, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, this Monday evening from 6:30pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore.

Requiem Mass for John will take place on Tuesday, the 9th of April, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Enquires to O'Keeffe's Undertakers Rathmore.