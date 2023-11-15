Advertisement

John Lyons

Nov 15, 2023 13:45 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of John Lyons

Clountubrid, Listowel, Kerry / Tarbert, Kerry

John Lyons, Clountubrid, Listowel and late of Chapel Street, Tarbert, Co. Kerry. Suddenly, on November 14th, 2023, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridget, sister Diane and brother Pakie. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Dan, sisters Patricia and Cora, brothers-in-law John and Tom, sisters-in-law Mary and Philomena, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

 

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation at https://irishheart.ie .

