John Joseph Mahoney, Mill Hill, London, UK and formally of Ballyline, Ballylongford. The death has occurred of John Joseph Mahoney, of Mill Hill, London, UK and formally of Ballyline, Ballylongford. John Joseph died peacefully on Sunday 22nd September 2024 at the North London Hospice, UK. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ellen (Ciss) Mahoney, his brothers Richard, Patrick, Michael, Robert and his sister Bridie.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Robert and Derek, daughter Rosalyn, daughters-in-law Lorna and Sonia. John will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, Robert, Joshua, Kerrie, Kathleen, Dennis, Johnny and Tyson, and great-grandson Oliver. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen, brothers Thomas and Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family & wide circle of friends.
The funeral mass for John Joseph Mahoney will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at 11.30am at the Sacred Heart and Mary Immaculate Church, Flower Lane, Mill Hill, London NW7 2JB, followed by cremation afterwards at 1pm in South Chapel, Holders Hill Road, London
Further Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers Ballylongford.
