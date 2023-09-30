John Joseph (Joe) O'Shea formerly of Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh and late of Sea View Terrace, Glenbeigh. Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes care facility, Kilcummin. Sadly missed by his brother Dermot O'Brien, nieces Sara, Alex and Nicole and their mom Eva, all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Brennan's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass for John Joseph (Joe) O'Sheawill take place in St. James' Church, Glenbeigh, at 2pm on Monday with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh