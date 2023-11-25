The death has occurred of John (Johnny) McKenna, late of Tullig, Castegregory, and Sydney, Australia, 22nd November 2023, peacefully in the care of Aperee Nursing Home, Tralee. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends; wife Maureen, father to Patrick, Maura, Aine,Geraldine and John, his grandchildren, Lily, Darragh, Keane, Katie, Annie Tara, Hugh, Morgan, Sean and Aisling, his sons in law and daughters in laws, his sister and brothers. He is predeceased by his parents Paddy and Delia and his sister Mary, brothers Gerald and Martin.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Sunday, 26th November, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass for John (Johnny) which will celebrated at 12.00 Noon on Monday 27th November Live Streamed on Castlegregory parish Facebook.

Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery .

Enquiries to Sean or John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee or Lynch's Funeral Home, Tralee.