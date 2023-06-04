The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Cremin, Lissyconnor, Rathmore, unexpectedly, on 1st June 2023. Predeceased by his parents Philip and Julia Cremin. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (O’Connell), Eilish (Lawlor) and Kay (O’Leary), brothers-in-law Anthony, Gerard and David, and uncles John and Neily. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Sharon, Jamie, Maura, Sinead, Ciara, Sean and Philip, grandnephew Jason, cousins and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Thursday, 8th June, from 7pm to 8:30pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 9th June, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.