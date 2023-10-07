John (Johnny) Coffey of Aughacurreen, Killarney. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday from 4-6pm.
Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for John (Johnny) Coffey will be celebrated at 11.00pm.
Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney
