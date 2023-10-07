Advertisement

John (Johnny) Coffey

Oct 7, 2023 13:57 By receptionradiokerry
John (Johnny) Coffey of Aughacurreen, Killarney. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday from 4-6pm.

Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Monday at 10.45am where the Requiem Mass for John (Johnny) Coffey will be celebrated at 11.00pm.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney

