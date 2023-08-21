John (John Joe) Kelly,Ballynacourty, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick and late of Knocknagoshel.

The death has taken place of John (John Joe) Kelly who passed away peacefully on August 19th, 2023 surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of Killeline Nursing Home Newcastlewest. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving father of Dermot, John, Danny and Kate. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Mandy, Danny's partner Leanne, grandsons Bradley, Ben, Luke and Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Lying in reposing in Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally (E34 AE22) on Monday, 21st of August, from 6 to 8pm followed by Evening Prayer. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 22nd of August in Our Lady of Ranson Church, Glenroe at 11.30am followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only