The death of John (Jack) Roche, Clough, Rockchapel (Former member of Cork County Council) brother of the late Peggy and Uncle to Eda, Anne, Bernie, Teresa, Catherine, Tony, Donal and Sean. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing at Bruach na Carriage, Rockchapel P51PF88 on this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Reception into Knockaclarig Church on Tuesday for 10.30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockchapel Cemetery.

Jack's requiem mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/