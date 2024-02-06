Advertisement

John (Jack) Browne

Feb 6, 2024 08:23 By receptionradiokerry
John (Jack) Browne

 John (Jack) Browne, Rockhill, Rockchapel, Co. Cork; On February 4th 2024, peacefully at Kanturk Community Hospital.  Jack beloved husband of Eileen (nee Sheehan) and dear father of Annette, Jerry & John.  Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son's, grandchildren Lauren, Tamzin, Erin, great grandson Jack, Lauren’s partner William, sister Mary (UK), brothers Joe & Bill, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.  Rest In Peace

Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51 W891) on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St Peter’s Church Rockchapel. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery.  John's (Jack) Requiem Mass will be lived streamed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.

