John Hurley of Killeen, Oakpark, Tralee, died peacefully on 7th November 2023, beloved husband of the late Sheila (O’Grady) and dear father of Richard, John Jr., Miriam, Ben, Liz, Rev. James, Raymond & Sr. Máiread. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (9th November) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Rest in Peace. Family flowers only.