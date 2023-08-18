The death has occurred of John Horgan, Ennismore, Listowel, Kerry

John Horgan of Bawnachaulig, Ennismore, Listowel, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 18th August 2023, beloved husband of the late Margaret and dearest father of Anne, Mary, Liam, Adrian and the late Thomas.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Michael, Chloe, Rebecca, Louise, Thomas, Dennis, Aoife & Cian, great grandchildren Killian, Fiadh & Caoimhe, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (21st August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.

Family and close friends only to the house please