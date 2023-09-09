John Hallissey formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee and Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. John – pre-deceased by his cherished daughter, his four sisters, two brothers and his parents Mary and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving family – his children John Jnr, Patrick, Mary-Teresa, Kathleen, Linda, Lisa, Tracey and their mother Nora, his children Rebecca and David and their mother Sharon, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, Butch, Tony and Thomas, Rose, Margaret and Molly, his uncle Jamesie and aunts Nora, Hannie Mai and Mag, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 AM for 10.00 AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

John’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie