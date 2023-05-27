John Foran, Ealing, London and late of Knockavahig, Ballyduff (peacefully) on the 8th May, 2023. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his son Thomas, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Rhianna-Mary, Callum, Toby and all the family, son-in-law Lee Jones, brothers Thomas and William, sisters-in-law Helen and Anne, nephews Martin and Jason, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Funeral arriving at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday (31st May) at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday (1st June) at 11:00 am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
