John Foran

May 29, 2023 11:05 By receptionradiokerry
John Foran

John Foran, Ealing, London and late of Knockavahig, Ballyduff (peacefully) on the 8th May, 2023. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his son Thomas, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Rhianna-Mary, Callum, Toby and all the family, son-in-law Lee Jones, brothers Thomas and William, sisters-in-law Helen and Anne, nephews Martin and Jason, relatives, neighbours and friends.  Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday (31st May) at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday (1st June) at 11:00 am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

Condolences (1)

Thomas McEllistrim

May 29, 2023 10:05

Sorry for your loss!

