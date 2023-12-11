John Foley, 22 Mountain View, Killorglin. Sadly missed by his cousins Mary & David Lynch, Amanda & James Lynch, their families, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday evening (Dec. 12th) from 4.30pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. James’ Church, Killorglin on Wednesday morning (Dec. 13th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church