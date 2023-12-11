John Foley, 22 Mountain View, Killorglin. Sadly missed by his cousins Mary & David Lynch, Amanda & James Lynch, their families, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday evening (Dec. 12th) from 4.30pm - 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. James’ Church, Killorglin on Wednesday morning (Dec. 13th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
Advertisement
Recommended
People encouraged to explore Kingdom of Kerry Greenways this festive seasonDec 11, 2023 09:28
Council says LDA cost estimate for St Finan’s refurbishment confirms previous estimatesDec 11, 2023 08:40
€9,500 approved for Kerry to support participation of women and diversity in local electionDec 11, 2023 08:28
Warriors win in Basketball Ireland Mens Development LeagueDec 11, 2023 08:28
Monday local basketball fixtures & resultsDec 11, 2023 07:59