John Flynn Barleymount, Killarney and formerly of Knockeenahone, Scartaglen
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa.
The Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. The Requiem Mass for John Flynn will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish
