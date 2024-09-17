​​ John E. Barrett of Rock Street, Tralee; passed away peacefully on 15th September 2024, cherished husband of Veronica, beloved brother of Maureen and the late Phil and dear uncle of John, Brendan, Irene and the late Mary (O’Riordan).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grand nephews, grand nieces, the Galvin, Enright & Gentlemen families, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday September 17th from 4.30 to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

House private please.