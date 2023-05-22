John Dowd (Dowdy), Kilmore East, Cloghane. John passed away peacefully but suddenly, at home on 19th May 2023. Predeceased by his brother Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved daughter Evangeline, wife Marian, Evangeline's partner Mike, sister Mary, brothers Mike and Jim, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends, especially Thomás O’Connor and Denis (Denny) Cronin. May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Kilmore East, Cloghane, V92 N284, on 23rd May, Tuesday evening, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St Brendan's Church, Cloghane, at 10:40 am, for 11:00 am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on (Castlegregory Facebook page) after 3.00 pm on 24th May. Burial afterwards in Ballyduff Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.