John Dominic Harrington, 5 Gleann na Phucha, Listowel and late of Addergown West, Ballyduff unexpectedly on January 16th 2024. Predeceased by his parents John and Hannah. Dearly loved brother of Michael, Margaret (Peg), Jeremiah, Eileen and Ann (Guerin), brother- in- law Michael, nephews and nieces Sean, Siobhan, Stephen, Linda, Sandra, Rachael, Gerard (Packer), Catriona, Amanda and Ian, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Friday (Jan 19th) at his sister Ann & Michael Guerin's residence Ardoughter, Ballyduff, V92TD35, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dominic on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff https://churchmedia.tv/st-peter-and-st-paul-church-ballyduff followed by burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers, Causeway.