John Dennehy

Oct 26, 2023 11:32 By receptionradiokerry
John Dennehy, Nauntanine, Killorglin.  John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.  Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen, son Christy & his wife Kitty, brothers Pat & Michael, sisters Margaret & Nancy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Sean, Paty, Mike, Brian & Brendan, daughters Mary, Ina, Kathleen & Noreen, his dearly loved 16 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Tom, Billy, Gerard & Sean, daughters-in-law Liz, Siobhan & Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Friday evening (Oct. 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon (Oct. 28th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Condolences (4)

Elaine & Angela Kelliher Ballyvirrane

Oct 26, 2023 13:12

Sincere condolences to the Dennehy family on the loss of John.

Paul Dennehy

Oct 26, 2023 19:16

Keeping you all in my prayers at this very difficult time. Br Columbanus-Mary

pats and Hannah O’Connell gurrane w

Oct 27, 2023 09:40

so sorry to hear about John passing may he rest in peace

Mary Horgan Rafferty

Oct 27, 2023 13:36

Sincere condolences to Mary, Tom, girls and to all the Dennehy Family. Always a pleasant man, may John rest in peace.

