John Dennehy, Nauntanine, Killorglin. John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen, son Christy & his wife Kitty, brothers Pat & Michael, sisters Margaret & Nancy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Sean, Paty, Mike, Brian & Brendan, daughters Mary, Ina, Kathleen & Noreen, his dearly loved 16 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Tom, Billy, Gerard & Sean, daughters-in-law Liz, Siobhan & Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Friday evening (Oct. 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon (Oct. 28th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.