The death has occurred of
John (Corney) O'Connor
On the 16th of January 2024, John passed away peacefully in the gentle care of the staff in ICU Cork University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Corney and Julia Maria and his niece Julie Marie. Beloved brother to Pat, Niall, Joan (O'Mahony), Mary (House), Sheila (Buckley), Kathleen (Dennehy), Valerie (Doyle), Anna-Marie (Looney), sister-in-law Alice, brothers-in-law Mossie, Colin, Denny, Richard, Mike and Gerard. Sadly missed by his adored nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest in peace John.
Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (eircode P51 WD63) on Thursday from 6pm-8pm, followed by removal to the Christ King Church Knocknagree. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU Cork Hospital .Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)
