John (Chris) Lawlor, Spa Road and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret and his brother Michael. Beloved father of Philip, Susan, Caroline and Derek.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughters, grandchildren Craig, Reece, Shannen, Adam, Erin, Alfie, Amy, Ava and Ella, brothers Jerry and Daniel, sisters Bridget, Dawn, Esther and Stephanie, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Lisa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his wide circle of friends and the community of Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home Sunday, June 30th from 5.00PM to 6.30PM.

Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.40AM, where the Requiem Mass for John (Chris) Lawlor will be celebrated at 12.00 Noon.

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.