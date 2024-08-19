Advertisement

John B. (Sonny) O'Halloran

Aug 19, 2024 08:29 By receptionradiokerry
John B. (Sonny) O'Halloran, Forts, Ballyduff.

Passed away peacefully at Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney on Sunday 18th August, 2024. Predeceased by his wife Katty Mae, son Maurice and grandson Timothy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons John, Daniel, Mike, Tadhg and Kevin, daughter Catherine, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sister-in-law, daughters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

 

Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday evening from 6:30pm to 8:00pm followed by removal at 8:00pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Sonny will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00am. Burial immediately Afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Down Syndrome Kerry.

