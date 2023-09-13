The death has occurred of (John) Anthony Walsh, Walsh’s Garage, Knoppogue, Brosna V92X77.

On September 12th 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda, father of Matthew, Mike, Tony, Edmond and Kevin. Grandfather of the late Jamie, brother of the late Ned.

Anthony will be sadly missed by his family, daughter’s in law Trish, Annmarie, Sinead and Karen. Grandchildren Lillie, Sophie, Adam, Elliot, Dylan, Isabella, Caoimhe, Emily, Mia and Darcey. Sisters Mary, Zeta, Teresa. Brothers in law James and Sean. Sister in law Liz, all his nephews, nieces, neighbours and close circle of friends. RIP.

Anthony will repose at his home V92YX77 from 6-8PM on Thursday 16th September.

Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Carthage’s, Church, Brosna. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna.

Rest in Peace.