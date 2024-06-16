Joe Tansley of Castleview, Fenit

Died peacefully on 14th June 2024, beloved father of Tomás, Katrine, Joe, Treasa and the late Pádraig, husband of Phil and dear brother of Noel, Liz and the late Tadhg & May.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, son-in-law Paudie, daughter-in-law Piyu, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (June 17th) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.