Joe O’Sullivan, Martramane, Castlegregory, and formerly of Joe’s Bar, Ardfert.
Died on 17th August 2024. Beloved husband of the late Mena and dear father of John, Paudie and Susan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his devoted carer Joan, grandchildren Shane, Mary Rose, Sarah, Áine, Nora, Amy, Katie and Zoe, great grandchildren Dylan, Jacob and Elliot, step great grandchildren Amelia and Natalie, daughters-in-law Anne and Shawn, Susan’s partner Karl, sister-in-law Eithne, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (August 20th) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert, on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am. where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery, Castlegregory.
Rest in Peace.
Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (www.alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
