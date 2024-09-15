Joe Moriarty Dalton Terrace, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Treangorrive, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

January 29th, 1946 - September 14th , 2024

(Peacefully) with his family by his side, in the wonderful care of the management and staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Knock.

Predeceased by his infant son Gerard and his grandson Daniel.

Joe will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Ann, son Declan, daughters Fiona and Joan (Hayes), grandchildren Finn, Evan, Rebecca and Aoife, sons-in-law Brendan and Liam, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements:- Joe will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in Joe’s memory can be made to Western Alzheimer’s.

https://westernalzheimer.ie/how-to-donate/#single

Joe’s Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking this link

Advertisement

https://mcn.live/Camera/cathedral-of-the-annunciation-and-st-nathy-ballaghaderreen