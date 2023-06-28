Joe (Jim) O'Sullivan of Direenamacken, Tahilla, Sneem and Blackwater, Killarney , unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 28th 2023.
Sadly missed by his family, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and fishing colleagues. Predeceased by his parents and brothers.
'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Sunday, July 2nd, from 4.30pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, July 3rd, at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla. Burial immediately afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery.
Advertisement
Family flowers only please
Recommended
4,500 participants on the road for 41st Ring of Kerry charity cycleJul 1, 2023 13:07
Climber in his 40s rescued from Mount BrandonJul 1, 2023 13:07
Teenager who'd been missing from North Kerry found safe and wellJul 1, 2023 13:07
Carnival atmosphere in Killarney as final participants complete the Ring of Kerry cycleJul 1, 2023 18:07
South Kerry siblings sentenced for fraud in New YorkJul 1, 2023 15:07