Joe (Jim) O'Sullivan of Direenamacken, Tahilla, Sneem and Blackwater, Killarney , unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 28th 2023.

Sadly missed by his family, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and fishing colleagues. Predeceased by his parents and brothers.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Sunday, July 2nd, from 4.30pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, July 3rd, at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Tahilla. Burial immediately afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please