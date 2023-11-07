Advertisement

Nov 7, 2023
Joe Gibbons of Rockwell Close, Tralee and formerly Dromartin, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (9th November) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.

Family information-  Beloved husband of the late Nora, cherished father of Kara, Edward, Kevin & Norah and dear brother of Kay, Sadie and the late Eddie & Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his granddaughter Lucy, nephews, nieces,  relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

