Joe Gibbons of Rockwell Close, Tralee and formerly Dromartin, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (9th November) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery.
Family information- Beloved husband of the late Nora, cherished father of Kara, Edward, Kevin & Norah and dear brother of Kay, Sadie and the late Eddie & Mary.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his granddaughter Lucy, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Rest in Peace
