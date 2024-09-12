Advertisement

Joe Doyle

Sep 13, 2024 08:24 By receptionradiokerry
Joe Doyle

Joe Doyle of Ennismore and formerly Tanavalla, Listowel, died peacefully on 12th September 2024, beloved husband of Marguerite (McCarthy), dearest father of Aidan, Deirdre (Rice), Gregory, Amanda (Mulvihill) and the late Collette, brother of the late Gerdy, Sean, Frank, Patsy and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Daniel, Karina, Marguerite, Piaras, Jack, Delia, Janina, Ashley, Niamh & Roisín, sons-in-law Roger and David, daughter-in-law Diana, sisters-in-law Vera and Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (15th September) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

 

Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus