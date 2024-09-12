Joe Doyle of Ennismore and formerly Tanavalla, Listowel, died peacefully on 12th September 2024, beloved husband of Marguerite (McCarthy), dearest father of Aidan, Deirdre (Rice), Gregory, Amanda (Mulvihill) and the late Collette, brother of the late Gerdy, Sean, Frank, Patsy and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Daniel, Karina, Marguerite, Piaras, Jack, Delia, Janina, Ashley, Niamh & Roisín, sons-in-law Roger and David, daughter-in-law Diana, sisters-in-law Vera and Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (15th September) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Rest in Peace.
