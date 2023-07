Advertisement

The death of Joan Wright née Brosnan, Dingle whose remains will repose Sunday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.