Nov 29, 2023 10:35 By receptionradiokerry
Joan O’Dwyer née O’Connor, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England and formerly of Lisheen, Firies.

Funeral will take place in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

A memorial Mass for Joan O’Dwyer will take place at a later date in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies.

Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.

