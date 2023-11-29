Nov 29, 2023 10:35

Joan O’Dwyer née O’Connor, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England and formerly of Lisheen, Firies. Funeral will take place in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. A memorial Mass for Joan O’Dwyer will take place at a later date in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies. Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.