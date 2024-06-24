Joan O'Donoghue née Hegarty, The Cordolines, Mallow and formerly of Ballymakeera, Co. Cork, (retired Principal of Scoil Ghobnatan N.S. Mallow) who passed away peacefully on June 24th 2024 at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Finian (Glenflesk), dear mother of Máire, Siobhán, Fionán, Stiana and Seán and sister of the late Seán. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Liam, sister Gobnait (Cotter), son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Steph, Audrey and Bronwyn, Máire's partner Donal, her adored 13 grandchildren Cilian, Shane, Siún, Danny, Fionán, Méabh, Alex, Muireann, Jane, Lucy, Sheila, Senan and Sadhbh, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends. May She Rest In Peace.
Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow (P51 HH61) on Tuesday (June 25th) from 5.30pm with Prayers at 7.30pm followed by Removal to the Church of the Resurrection, Mallow.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 26th) at 2pm.
Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery, Mallow.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice via
https://marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/single-donation/ .
