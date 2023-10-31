Joan Nolan, (nee Murphy). Farrankeal, Knocknagree and late of Lisnaboy, Cullen, Co. Cork.

Arriving for prayers of reception at 6pm on Wednesday at Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Family will be in attendance until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on Christ-The-King-Church-Knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)

Family Information: On 30th October, 2023, peacefully in the excellent care of staff at St Columbanus Nursing Home, Killarney, Joan (nee Murphy) late of Lisnaboy, Cullen. Beloved wife of the late Jackie, loving mother of Padraig, Anna, Sean and the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Aaron, Katie, Joanne, Isabella, Jack, Sharon and Rosie, daughter-in-law Sharon son-in-law Denis, Sean's partner Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace